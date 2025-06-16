BOSTON (WHDH) - A reenactment of the dedication of the Bunker Hill Monument took place on Monday in honor of its 200th anniversary.

As part of the ceremony, historians led a march up Chestnut Street and reenacted laying the monument’s cornerstone.

The monument was built to honor the colonists who held waves of British troops at bay 50-years earlier in 1775, marking the first major battle of the American Revolution.

Organizers say the battle is an important part of not just Massachusetts’ history, but the country’s as well.

“Many of us here in Massachusetts believe it was that very battle that gave us the confidence to believe that maybe the British Empire had a chink in it’s armor,” said John Mitchell of the Bunker Hill Monument Association.

Musicians performed the music that was played at the original ceremony during the 1825 laying of the cornerstone.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)