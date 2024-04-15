LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Patriots’ Day reenactment of the Battle of Lexington kicked off Monday morning, commemorating the beginning of the Revolutionary War in 1775.

The Lexington Minute Men, a historical reenactment organization, dressed in Colonial uniforms and provided people with the history leading up to the “shot heard ’round the world.” It is still uncertain whether the colonists or the British fired the first shot.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey attended the event wearing a tricorn hat, watching the musket-carrying, horse-riding reenactors pretend to battle.

A reenactment in Concord was canceled due to flooding in Minute Man National Historical Park.

