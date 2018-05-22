Reese’s offering year’s supply of candy, $10,000 to most “outrageous” fan

(WHDH) — As a way to promote its new candy bar, Reese’s says it will be given a year’s supply of its candy and $10,000 to its most “outrageous” fan.

The promotion is part of a rollout of its new “Outrageous” candy bar. The new item is a chocolate bar with Reese’s peanut butter, caramel, and Reese’s Pieces candy.

The company says it is looking for fans that go above and beyond in their love of the candy. Reese’s even gave examples of customers who have gone all out for their love of Reese’s, including a man who spent a gift certificate to fill his bathtub full of Reese’s peanut butter cups and other candies; a woman who tweeted about having Reese’s eggs as her wedding cake; and a man who built a custom fridge that dispensed Reese’s Miniatures through an ice maker.

The promotion, which began on May 18 and runs through June 1, will give the first 100 entries a box of the new Outrageous bars, and one grand prize will receive a year’s supply of Reese’s candy and $10 grand.

Fans can post their photos or videos on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #ReesesOutrageous #Contest.

