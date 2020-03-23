BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is practicing social distancing by asking passengers to avoid certain seats on their trains in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A passenger posted pictures of the closed-off seats, which now have signs on them that read, “Please, for the safety of the operator refrain from using this seat during the Covid-19 emergency response.”

The MBTA reduced its schedules amid the coronavirus crisis. They ended up adding service back to high volume routes due to overcrowding on the trains.

