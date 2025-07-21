After the storms yesterday, cooler and much drier air moved in overnight and gave us a wonderful day today! If you were outside at all yesterday before those storms, the air was certainly heavy with humidity. That humidity crashed overnight and through the day today, ending up with dew points in the 40s this afternoon! That’s fantastic for the summer months!

It was a little breezy out there today, but it was a refreshing breeze that’s for sure. The wind will back down this evening and tonight, combined with clear skies and that low humidity, we’ll have a nice cool night tonight. Open up the windows and give the AC a break that’s been running on overdrive this month.

Tomorrow is another nice day with low humidity and sunshine. The wind will stay light tomorrow which will keep the coast line just touch cooler than inland spots. Still, it’s another gorgeous day all around southern New England!

If you’re not a fan of the heat and humidity, soak up the first half of the week, because we are heating up again for the end of it!