Refrigerators that were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and other stores across the United States have been recalled due to a potential fall hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced.

GE Appliances is recalling six models of its French door refrigerators because freezer handles can detach when a consumer tries to open the freezer drawer, posing a fall hazard to the consumer, CPSC officials said.

The 155,000 refrigerators affected by this recall were manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021 and sold from February 2020 through January 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,500.

The affected model numbers are GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS, GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS. The serial numbers for the affected models begin with one of the following two letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

GE Appliances says it has received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, resulting in 37 reported injuries, including three serious fall injuries.

The company is now contacting all known purchasers directly.

For more information, click here.

