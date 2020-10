Regal Cinemas is considering another shutdown of theaters across the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Regal, the second-largest theater chain in the U.S., closed its doors for several months earlier in the year but re-opened most theaters in July.

A spokesperson said company leaders have not yet made a final decision.

