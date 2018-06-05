Regal Cinemas to offer $1 family movies over the summer

(WHDH) – Regal Cinemas has announced the return of their Summer Movie Express tradition for 2018.

As a part of the event, Regal Cinemas will be screening family films on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for only $1.

Theaters in both Bellingham and Marlborough will be participating in the event, which runs until Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Films being screened over the summer include “Ferdinand,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “Sing” and more.

According to the Regal Entertainment Group, a portion of each ticket will go to assist the Will Rogers Institute, which promotes healthy living and works to fund research of cardiopulmonary diseases.

