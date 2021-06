BOSTON (WHDH) - The Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College gave it out its final COVID-19 vaccines today.

The center was one of several mass vaccination sites opened earlier this year.

The state is shutting the sites down after passing Gov. Charlie Baker’s goal of getting 4.1 million people fully vaccinated.

