BOSTON (WHDH) - The final COVID-19 vaccine doses are going into arms at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury on Sunday as the state’s vaccination strategy shifts from large sites to targeted, community-based efforts.

The site will be giving out incentives, such as lunch and raffle prizes, for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

This comes after mass vaccination sites at the Hynes Convention Center and the Natick Mall shut their doors earlier in the week. The Commonwealth’s first mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro closed on June 14, after giving out more than 610,000 shots.

Massachusetts is now rolling out vaccination clinics on wheels aimed at protecting more people against against the coronavirus.

Two buses, dubbed the Vax Bus, will be traveling across the state beginning Saturday through July 15 to administer vaccines in nearly two dozen communities.

State officials say the Vax Bus will spend a day or two in each community and host one to three vaccine clinics a day. Vaccines will be administered on the bus and no appointment is necessary.

The Vax Bus is scheduled to stop at locations in communities including Attleboro, Brockton, Pittsfield and Springfield.

More than 80% of adults in Massachusetts have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 4 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

