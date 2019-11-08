GREENWICH, CONN. (WHDH) - Who wants to live like a millionaire?

Media personality Regis Philbin is selling his English manor-inspired mansion, located at 56 N. Stanwich Road in Greenwich, Connecticut, for $4,595,000, according to a listing by Sotheby’s International Realty.

The residence, which sits on 2.59 acres, includes a two-story foyer, six bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a mahogany library, home theater, sauna, gym and spacious wine cellar.

It also features a pool, a tennis court, a one-bedroom guest house and garages for five cars.

