A registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly greeting trick-or-treaters in the nude before inviting them inside his home in Provo, Utah on Halloween.

Officers responding to a reported lewdness incident met with the father of a trick-or-treater who recorded video showing Steven Kelley Little, 48, of Provo, opening the door for children while completely nude, Provo police told KTVX.

The video also reportedly showed Little inviting the young children inside his home.

The victims of this incident included three children under the age of 14 and five children over the age of 14, all of who confirmed that they were exposed to Little’s genitalia, police said.

Officers arrested Little, who allegedly admitted to the incident.

He is facing charges of lewdness and lewdness involving a child.

Little is a registered sex offender and the local news station says he is currently on probation for lewdness involving a child.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)