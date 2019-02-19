Registered sex offender accused of kidnapping 2 young sisters in Cambridge due in court

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A registered Level 3 sex offender accused of kidnapping two young sisters in Cambridge is set to face a judge in district court Tuesday.

Lional Ivan Brathwaite Jr., 52, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with two counts of kidnapping after police say the homeless man approached two pre-teen sisters in the area of Pleasant and Auburn streets Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., asked them for directions and then grabbed one of the girls by the arm.

Cambridge police spokesperson Jeremy Warnick added that Brathwaite walked with the girls down several streets and “was looking for them to go down the alley.”

When the sisters said no, Brathwaite allegedly released the girl’s arm and the two sisters fled.

Brathwaite was taken into custody around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Cambridge police are still investigating another report of a woman who said an unknown man followed her 17-year-old daughter home from Central Square on Feb. 3.

He was described as a white or light-skinned man with a noticeable scar on his bald head.

Police say they do not believe the two cases are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

