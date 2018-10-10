Registered sex offender accused of molesting child

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A registered sex offender is facing sexual assault charges after police in New Hampshire say he molested a young child whose parent he had befriended.

John Lessor, 46, of Concord, was arrested Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. after Merrimack Valley School District officials learned he had been spending a lot of time with a child to whom he was not related, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police say detectives were able to determine that Lessor had sexually assaulted the victim over a period of time and that the assaults were continuing.

Lessor is charged with three counts of felonious sexual assault. He is slated to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Merrimack County Superior Court.

Anyone who has information regarding the case is asked to contact Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford at 230-3728 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 226-3100.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)