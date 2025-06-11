WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges and is accused of filming a woman changing in a fitting room at the Target at Wareham Crossing Shopping Center.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, a woman says she was changing in a fitting room inside the store Monday afternoon when she saw a cellphone being held over the stall. She told police the phone stayed there for at least a minute.

Wareham police used store surveillance video to identify the 37-year-old man. He was found about an hour later, less than two miles away.

A Target spokesperson writes, “The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority and we have robust procedures, policies and training in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and as soon as we became aware of the situation our team contacted the Wareham Police Department. We are assisting them with their investigation and will refer additional question to them at this time.”

The man pleaded not guilty in court to one count of photographing an unsuspecting nude person. He was released on bail.

