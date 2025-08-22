KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A registered sex offender in Hanson was arrested and is accused of trying to meet a 13-year-old at a gas station in Kingston.

Officials say David Baxter, 56, is a level three sex offender.

The Plymouth County District Attorney says an online organization posed as a teenager in an effort to expose Baxter and provided police with their online conversations with him.

Baxter pleaded not guilty.

