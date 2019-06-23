Registered sex offender arrested after alleged attack, sexual assault in VT

NEWPORT, VT. (WHDH) — A registered sex offender was arrested in Newport, Vermont on Sunday after police say he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman near a footbridge.

Police arrested Geromy J. Wells, 34, of Newport, on charges of aggravated assault, lewd and lascivious conduct, and unlawful restraint in connection with the alleged sexual assault on Saturday, according to Newport Police Chief Seth C. DiSanto.

A woman told police she was walking near the footbridge coming from the Vista Food parking lot on Route 5 when a man attacked her and fondled her while grabbing her wrist and refusing to let go.

She also said she was pushed to the ground, which caused her to hit her head while her attacker tried to kiss her against her will.

After the woman provided police with a description, Wells, a registered sex offender who is known to police, was arrested without incident.

DiSanto praised the victim for coming forward to report a violent sexual assault.

“The victim in this case contacted police, shared an extremely difficult account of a violent attack, and gave police an excellent description, leading to the arrest of the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Wells was ordered held on $75,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)