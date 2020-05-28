Registered sex offender arrested on child enticement charge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say is a registered sex offender wanted for enticing a child under the age of 16 in Boston.

Detectives investigating a child enticement suspect wanted along with the Frederick County Cybercrime Task Force in Maryland arrested Daniel O’Brien, 42, of Boston in the area of East Concord Street just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

O’Brien, a registered sex offender in Boston, is accused soliciting an undercover detective acting as a minor through various social media sites in late April, according to police. Police say the detective was posing as a 13-year-old female at the time.

O’Brien will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said.

