Registered sex offender arrested on sex assault, kidnapping charges

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A registered sex offender from Somersworth, New Hampshire, is being held on $50,000 bail after he was arrested Tuesday on sexual assault and kidnapping charges, police said.

William Pandolfi, 53, was busted in connection with a report the Somersworth Police Department received on July 31.

Pandolfi is facing multiple charges, including two counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, and obstructing a report of a crime or injury.

Police did not release any additional details on the report they received in relation to Pandolfi.

Pandolfi was convicted of aggravated felonious sexual assault and sexual assault in 1998.

Anyone with information on Pandolfi is asked to contact the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131.

An investigation is ongoing.

