Registration open for in-person, virtual youth summer programming in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Registration for in-person and online programming for youth ages 7 and up is now open in Boston, city officials said.

City-operated summer youth programs and classes run by the Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF) will operate in accordance with public health guidelines beginning in Phase 3 of reopening on Monday, Mayor Martin Walsh announced on Thursday.

BCYF centers and indoor pools will only be available for youth during the summer, city officials said.

All free programs, including arts and computer activities, recreational programs, virtual field trips, workshops will be held in-person and virtually.

BCYF community centers were ordered closed during the coronavirus pandemic, with the exception of select locations that had served as meal sites, according to city officials.

“It is very important that our youth in every neighborhood can continue to have access to programming this summer as many families rely on them,” Walsh said in a statement. “BCYF has worked hard to create a menu of recreational activities at each center, both virtual and in-person, that will offer youth a variety of fun and enriching opportunities.”

Activities and enrollment are restricted as well as volunteering opportunities and visitation because of the pandemic.

