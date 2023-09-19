LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Regular service resumed on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Fitchburg line Tuesday after repairs due to catastrophic flooding last week.

Service between Wachusett and Shirley was scheduled to resume at 11:30 a.m., the T said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fitchburg Train 411 (10:30 a.m. from North Station) was slated to be the first to operate through Wachusett, the agency said.

“Good news,” said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella in a post on Facebook celebrating the resumption of train service.

“Incredible,” he later said.

Regular train service on part of the Fitchburg line was disrupted after storms triggered flash flooding in Leominster and surrounding communities last Monday.

Among other damage, floodwaters washed out the ground below tracks near North Leominster station, leaving the tracks themselves hanging in the air.

Shuttle buses replaced train service between Wachusett and Shirley stations while crews made repairs. After several days of work, the T shared photos on Tuesday showing the newly repaired track area.

The T said crews ultimately needed to backfill 3,000 tons of stone, replace 188 feet of pipes and reset tracks as part of their repairs.

Over the weekend, crews worked to rebuild @MBTA_CR tracks near North Leominster after flash floods wiped out the trackbed last week. With debris cleared, crews backfilled 3,000 tons of stone, replaced 188ft of pipes, & reset tracks to allow Fitchburg Line service to resume today. pic.twitter.com/glN7KKYZjb — MBTA (@MBTA) September 19, 2023

Though Commuter Rail train service has returned, cleanup efforts are continuing in Leominster on a timeline that officials expect could take months.

Some residents expressed frustration at a special meeting of the Leominster City Council Monday night, begging city officials for flood relief and noting concern about the city’s infrastructure.

The city council on Monday voted to move some money into a flood relief fund to help pay for the emergency response.

In recent comments, Mayor Dean Mazarella also said President Joe Biden has declared Leominster a federal disaster area, meaning residents can now apply for federal disaster aid.

Mazarella said people looking to get federal disaster aid can apply on the city’s website.

All forms are due by next Friday, Sept. 29.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)