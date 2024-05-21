BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA confirmed Tuesday that the Green Line service between Government Center and Copley was resumed after being suspended due to a signal problem near Arlington.

The suspension between Government Center and Kenmore was announced around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. By 7:30 a.m., the suspension was shortened to between Government Center and Copley, and by 8:30 a.m. the suspension had been lifted.

Green Line Update: Regular service has resumed between Government Center and Copley.



Personnel have completed repairs to the switch near Arlington. https://t.co/prCF4qUfZV — MBTA (@MBTA) May 21, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)