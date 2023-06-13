Regular service has resumed on the Green Line’s B Branch after a derailment caused major disruptions on Monday.

Green Line B Branch Update: Regular service is operating this morning following the completion of track work at Packard's Corner. Shuttle buses are being phased out. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 13, 2023

The transportation authority said around 2:10 p.m. that what was first reported as a disabled train turned out to be a derailed trolley at Packard’s Corner.

By 6 p.m., the train had been re-railed and pulled away from the scene, revealing visible damage to pavement in the area.

Speaking at the scene, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said roughly 30 people were on the train at the time of the derailment. There were no injuries reported.

Eng said the area where the train derailed was impacted by a speed restriction, which he said likely prevented a worse outcome.

“Obviously, we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Eng said an issue with the rails themselves was likely to blame for this derailment, noting an issue with the distance between the rails.

Eng said the T has a contract in place to “rehabilitate” the Packard’s Corner area this summer.

“We’re looking to see if we can accelerate that work as well,” he said.

