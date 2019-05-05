Regular service resumes after person found under train at State Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Orange Line was temporarily interrupted Sunday after a person ended up underneath a train at State Street Station.

The MBTA says shuttle buses temporarily replaced regular service between North Station and Back Bay Station as technical crews worked to free a person who had become trapped underneath one of the trains.

Passengers are still experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Orange Line train service experiencing severe delays because of a person under a train at State. Bus shuttles replacing service between North Station and Back Bay. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)