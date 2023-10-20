BOSTON (WHDH) - Regular service resumed Friday evening after shuttle buses temporarily replaced train service along part of the MBTA’s Green Line, the T said. 

The MBTA first announced delays on the Green Line in a post on X around 3:45 p.m., saying a train with a pantograph problem near Lechmere station was to blame.

In an update shortly after 4 p.m., the T said shuttle buses were replacing service between North Station and Union Square station as well as between North Station and the Medford/Tufts station. 

The T said shuttles were continuing to replace train service around 4:45 p.m. 

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the T said trains were running again in the area after crews made repairs to the overhead wire. 

While shuttle buses had been phased out, the T said riders should expect residual delays of about 15 minutes.

