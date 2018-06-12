BOSTON (WHDH) — Commuters who rely on the MBTA’s Green Line trolleys faced major delays Tuesday morning because of a wire problem.

The Green Line service was suspended between Kenmore Square and Government Center around 8:20 a.m. due to a damaged overhead wire between Arlington and Copley stations on the westbound side of the tracks, according to the MBTA.

Video showed commuters getting off a trolley that lost power and walking along the tunnel to get out to safety. The delays also forced many commuters to board buses in order to get to their destinations.

Service was fully restored around 11:20 a.m. and there were no reported injuries.

In a statement, the MBTA said it’s making improvements.

The statement reads in part, “For the Green Line alone, more than $365 million is being invested in improvements to signals, tracks, tunnels, bridges and power systems, which include overhead wires.”

The area that was damaged had been inspected less than a week ago, the MBTA said. They apologized for the inconvenience.

