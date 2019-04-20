Regular service resumes after woman rescued from under train at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Red Line was temporarily interrupted Saturday after a passenger ended up underneath a train at South Station.

The MBTA says shuttle buses temporarily replaced regular service between JFK/UMass station to Park Street as technical crews worked to free a woman in her 50s who had become trapped underneath a train.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say she was not struck by the train.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)