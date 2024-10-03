CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Regular service resumed along the MBTA Green Line Extension Thursday, easing ongoing delays after a trolley derailed earlier this week.

The derailment happened Tuesday afternoon near the T’s Lechmere station. Seven people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and investigators soon swarmed the scene to determine what went wrong.

The damaged train remained in place through the day Wednesday before being moved overnight.

In an update near 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the T announced shuttle buses had been phased out of use and trains were again running to the Medford/Tufts and Union Square stations.

The cause of Tuesday’s derailment was not immediately clear. State officials said they do not believe the tracks in the area are to blame, though, with Gov. Maura Healey highlighting recent work to address issues with the recently-completed Green Line extension.

“When we came in as an administration, we had to redo the Green Line Extension because it wasn’t done correctly the first time,” she told reporters. “We redid that and that rail is good.”

Federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were on scene Wednesday and are expected to continue probing the cause of the derailment.

Passengers shared their reactions, in the meantime, describing the moment they felt their train jump the track.

“People started screaming,” said train passenger Zhara Saifee in an interview with 7NEWS. “It was extremely bumpy. It felt like up and down bumps. I was holding on for dear life.”

“I can imagine the horror with that incident and I’m really sorry that people were injured,” Healey told reporters.

The MBTA previously apologized to commuters, saying “We are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter to ensure this does not happen again.”

