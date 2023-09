LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Regular service will resume on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Fitchburg line after repairs due to catastrophic flooding last week.

Service between Wachusett and Shirley will resume at 11:30 a.m.

Fitchburg Train 411 (10:30 a.m. from North Station) will be the first to operate through Wachusett, the agency said in a post on X.

