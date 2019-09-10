Regulars bereft as iconic Jamaica Plain pub Doyle’s to close

BOSTON (WHDH) - A beloved piece of Boston history is preparing for last call.

Workers at Doyle’s Cafe confirmed the longstanding Jamaica Plain watering hole will be closing. The pub, an institution in the neighborhood since 1882, has hosted politicians, celebrities, and countless residents looking for a pint.

Neighbors said losing Doyle’s would be a huge blow.

“I’m going to miss Doyle’s so much, it’s a place that’s been part of our lives for years, it’s unique in JP,” said Lisa Pearson.

“Boston is becoming too expensive for history and that’s a real problem, I think,” said Kade Brumbaugh.

No comment was immediately available from Doyle’s owner.

