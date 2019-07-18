Regulators: Encore Boston not cheating gamblers out of winnings

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Massachusetts gambling regulators say their preliminary investigation shows the new Encore Boston Harbor casino isn’t cheating gamblers out of their winnings as a class-action lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit claims the resort casino is tilting blackjack payout odds against players in violation of Massachusetts law and failing to refund slot credits once a player cashes out on a slot machine., according to a complaint published by the Law Offices of Joshua N. Garick.

The state’s Gaming Commission said Thursday that Wynn Resorts appears to be complying with state gambling regulations for blackjack payouts and is not rounding down payouts from slot machines.

“There is no way, shape, or form that any customer is not getting exactly what they should get and nor is there any opportunity at the end of the year for unclaimed money to come back to the property,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of the casino. “The claims in the lawsuit are false and unfounded.”

But regulators noted the Everett casino’s redemption machines for slot game winnings don’t dispense coins. Gamblers must go to casino cashiers for winnings less than $1.

They suggested the casino provide better signage for customers. Casino officials say they’ll consider adding redemption machines that dispense coins, as the state’s other two casinos offer.

Joshua Garick, the lawyer who filed the class action suit Monday in Middlesex County Superior Court, told 7NEWS that his firm intends to “fully raise the issues to a judge.”

