Regulators release details of agreement to resolve Wynn lawsuit

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released details Thursday of an agreement relating to their investigation into sexual assault allegations lodged against casino mogul Steve Wynn.

Following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein announced that an agreement has been reached to resolve a lawsuit brought by Wynn against the commission. The commission has made this agreement and the minutes from six executive sessions public.

Wynn filed a suit in November hoping to keep certain documents out of the commission’s investigative report, arguing they contained confidential information that is protected by attorney-client privilege.

“Over the course of several executive sessions, the Commission conducted a meticulous and deliberate review of the legal complexities and investigative considerations involved in this matter. The decision to execute a resolution accomplished two important goals: ensured commissioners with access to critical investigative information and eliminated the uncertainty of prolonged litigation,” Judd-Stein said in a statement.

On Friday, the commission is expected to receive and review a report from their own investigators that details allegations of sexual misconduct against Wynn.

That report will be used to decide if he will be able to keep his license for the Encore Boston Harbor casino.

Investigators will also learn if Wynn’s colleagues had any knowledge of the allegations prior to the investigation.

Wynn has denied any wrongdoing and plans to open the casino by late June.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)