BOSTON (AP) — State marijuana regulators are likely to award the first business license under the state’s recreational marijuana law, but it won’t mean the opening of any pot shops.

The Cannabis Control Commission has scheduled a vote for later Thursday on awarding a Tier 3 cultivation license to Sira Naturals.

The company operates medical marijuana dispensaries in Cambridge, Somerville and Needham, and is asking regulators for permission to grow cannabis for the recreational market at its existing cultivation facility in Milford.

Sira Naturals has not applied at this point for a license to sell marijuana commercially.

The commission has yet to act on any applications for retail licenses, putting in serious doubt the July 1 target date for opening pot shops in Massachusetts.

