Rehoboth child rapist sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Rehoboth man who molested and raped his younger relatives for the past decade has been sentenced to 8 to 10 years behind bars, officials said.

Andrew Biggs pleaded guilty last week in Fall River Superior Court to a multi-count indictment charging him with rape of a child, statutory rape, three counts of indencent assault and battery on a person under 14 and dissemination of harmful material, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Biggs began sexually assaulting the victims when he was 9 and continued the pattern of abuse until he was arrested at 21.

The most serious of the crimes occurred when Biggs was between 19 and 21.

In addition to the state prison term, Biggs was also placed on supervised probation for five years, which is scheduled to begin upon his release from prison.

In a statement, Quinn said, “This is very disturbing conduct, especially in light of the defendant’s age at the time of the offenses.”

