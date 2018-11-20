Rehoboth middle school locked down following threat

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) -

A middle school in Rehoboth was on lockdown on Tuesday after a report of threats made at the school.

Police responding to Dorothy L. Bethwith Middle School about 12:45 p.m. say school officials found an anonymous note scribbled on school property “indicating the possible use of a firearm.”

With the aide of K-9s, police thoroughly searched the school while it was on lockdown and concluded a short investigation. Police did not find any dangerous items and the threat is deemed not credible.

Students were dismissed following the lift of the lockdown.

Rehoboth police say the detective unit will follow up on the incident.

