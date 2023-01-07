(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game.

Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart on Olney Street in Seekonk. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

