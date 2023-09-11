BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State House is hosting a series of works that transform some of American painter Norman Rockwell’s most iconic pieces, all with an eye on inclusivity.

“Reinventing Rockwell and Beyond” will be open to the public at the Senate Gallery and Gallery 428 through Oct. 16th, featuring multiple pieces by western Mass.-based artist Pops Peterson.

The collection, previously featured at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, brings with it “fresh and inclusive interpretations of the iconic Rockwell masterpieces,” according to Peterson’s website.

The artist told 7NEWS how the exhibit gives a modern twist to some of Rockwell’s most recognizable paintings.

“I wanted to reflect the diversity in our modern community so, I have people of color, I have women in blue, I have trans people, I have gay people, I have Hindus and Jews – you just name them, I have them all in my collection because I wanted to be inclusive,” Peterson said.

Creating works for The Saturday Evening Post for decades, Normal Rockwell painted numerous scenes and portraits that portrayed an idealistic version of American life. But because of the Post’s rules at the time, Rockwell’s America was largely white.

“You would never see anyone of color, and this is because he was prevented from presenting these images,” Peterson explained. “When he struck out on his own, he went straight to the Civil Rights community and started doing these inspiring, really powerful works, which really established him as a major artist and without those pictures, there would be no Norman Rockwell Museum today for sure.”

Inspired by Rockwell’s works at a young age, Peterson said he has created digital photographs stylized to look like paintings based on Rockwell’s work. Some of the images even include the original models in Rockwell’s paintings.

He said the unique process took some time, but paid off in a big way.

“Even some of the simplest of the images, where you think there’s not that much going on, required the most work to get them to look so pristine and cohesive,” he said.

When asked what he thought Rockwell would think of the new images, Peterson said he believed the late-artist would be delighted.

“He had a big heart and he was very much progressive and wanted an inclusive society,” Peterson said.

The official reception for the exhibit’s run at the State House is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

