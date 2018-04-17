Relative of murdered West Brookfield family shares memories, hopes for justice

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A relative of the woman and children who were found dead in a house in West Brookfield last month says she wants justice for her loved ones.

Sara Bermudez and her children, 8-year-old Madison, 6-year-old James and 2-year-old Michael, were all found dead by police March 1. Authorities said they had all been stabbed and their bodies were burned.

Bermudez’s sister, Rachel, spoke with 7News from her home in Florida. She described her nieces and nephews as “happy, bubbly, kind” and recalled her sister as a strong, outgoing woman.

“Very intelligent, very well-spoken,” she said. “They were so beautiful, it’s a big loss.”

More than a month later, only one person has been charged in connection with the murders. Matthew Locke is accused of interfering with the investigation. He appeared in court Tuesday but it was for an unrelated case.

Rachel Bermudez said she is frustrated that no other progress has been made.

“Some information needs to be told so we can go somewhere with this case,”she said.

Police are still looking for a yellow diesel gas can that was reported missing from the home.

