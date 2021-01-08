Relative of woman shot while storming Capitol building calls for review of use of force

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A local relative of a woman who was fatally shot by U.S. Capitol police on Wednesday believes the officer who opened fire as she and other pro-Trump rioters stormed the halls of Congress should be held accountable.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego, whose family described her as an Air Force veteran and avid supporter of President Donald Trump, was shot when an angry mob forced their way into the House chamber, where members of Congress were hiding, according to the Capitol Police Department.

Justine Babbitt, of Plainville, told 7NEWS on Friday that “it’s very sad” to lose her “hero” cousin-in-law, who spent 14 years of her life serving America.

“It’s shocking. It’s not really how you would think you would lose somebody,” Justine said.

Justine says she learned of Ashli’s death after her son heard a news report on television.

“My son came in and said, ‘Mom, they said that she died,’” Justine recalled. “My son had to peel me up off the floor.”

Ashli was married to Justine’s cousin, Aaron, of North Attleboro. She often visited the area and enjoyed attending Bruins games.

“It doesn’t feel real…You don’t realize how precious life is,” Justine said.

Ashli wasn’t a thug, just a patriot who carried a copy of the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights in her pocket, according to Justine.

“2020 was a tough year for everybody and you have hopes things are going to get better in 2021,” Justine said. “Six days in, we lose a family member.”

Justine doesn’t condone the attack on the Capitol, but she does feel the officer who opened fire should be held responsible.

The officer involved is currently on a paid administrative leave.

The shooting remains under investigation.

