Relay marathon from Scituate to Boston raises $50K for ALS fund

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fifty friends ran a relay from Scituate to Boston Sunday to raise $50,000 for a longtime Boston fixture.

The race was run in honor of Jake Kennedy, founder of Kennedy Brothers Physical Therapy and Christmas in the City. Kennedy was diagnosed with ALS last year and in January UMass Medical Center created the Jake Kennedy ALS Fund, which has raised more than $300,000 so far.

Each runner ran a half-mile leg before the marathon ended in Jake Kennedy Square on Franklin Street. Joe Baerlein, who helped organize the race, said the race showed the area’s spirit.

“In this society we’re living in right now that is very turbulent and dark, today is such a gift to see the humanity in people and the goodness in people,” Baerlein said.

“It’s been wonderful,” said Sparky Kennedy, Jake Kennedy’s wife. “It’s been so heartwarming. all the love.”

“My father would always tell us how blessed we were,” said son Zack Kennedy. “Today, we know how blessed we are.”

