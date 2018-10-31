Relief: Police recover stolen inflatable colon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a sigh of relief after police recovered a giant inflatable colon that is used to teach about the dangers of colon cancer.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, announced on Twitter Tuesday that a tip led officers to locate the “pilfered intestine” inside a vacant house.

The 10-foot (3-meter), 150-pound (68-kilogram) prop, worth $4,000, was stolen this month from the back of a pickup truck. It had been purchased by the Colon Cancer Coalition, which hosts walking and running events under a “Get Your Rear In Gear” campaign, and was stored at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

There is a silver lining to the story. Donations poured in after the theft and the coalition was able to purchase two replacement colons.

Police say no one is in custody.

