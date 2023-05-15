ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - What is left of the JV lacrosse season at Arlington Catholic High School has been canceled after a recent incident in a locker room, school officials said.

The situation stems from an issue on Tuesday where Arlington Catholic Principal John Graceffa said an athlete was harassed. Sources told 7NEWS part of the incident included a player getting hit with a belt.

Graceffa said the team’s coach was just outside, heard the commotion and stopped everything. The student who was harassed, Graceffa said, is okay. The team, though, needed to learn a lesson, he continued.

“We have a high standard of conduct and that standard is going to be reinforced by the fact of how there’s consequences to pay if you don’t behave yourself appropriately,” Graceffa said.

Arlington Catholic High School Varsity Lacrosse Captain Ryan Noonan said this kind of behavior is not okay and not part of any hazing ritual among the team.

“I’m guessing most of the kids probably had nothing to do with it or weren’t even there,” he said. “Some kids weren’t even in school that day and their season is just over, so I don’t really think it’s fair for everyone.”

“There’s never once been anyone forced to be hazed to be on the team,” he continued. “I’ve never experienced that. I’ve been hockey and lacrosse for four years and there’s never once been an incident like this ever.”

Arlington police confirmed that the victim’s family filed a police report in this case but did not want to pursue criminal charges.

Instead, Graceffa said the students responsible have been disciplined and the final games of the season have been called off.

“We felt, ‘You know what? There are three games left. They’re gonna learn a lesson and we’re not gonna let them continue the season,’” he said.

The JV team is made up of eighth graders, ninth graders and tenth graders.

Graceffa would not what kind of punishment the students faced, citing confidentiality.

