TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators equipped with jackhammers made a chilling discovered when they dug up human remains buried under the floor of a garage at a home in Tyngsboro, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Investigators said they believe the remains will be identified as Jill Kloppenburg, 47, who was last seen in Lowell in January 2025.

In a media conference Monday, Ryan outlined a complicated investigation involving law enforcement agencies from Massachusetts and New Hampshire that ended with detectives digging up remains found in a bag under the floor of a two-car garage at a home on Audrey Avenue.

“It was a multiple hour process working through that yesterday,” Ryan said. “To remove those upper levels, and then to dig through and locate the bag which we have now confirmed contains human remains.”

Shawn Sullivan, 40, of Tyngsboro, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the discovery.

Ryan said Sullivan’s friend tipped off Nashua, New Hampshire police when he told officers that Sullivan allegedly shot and killed a woman named Jill and buried her under his garage in January 2025. Nashua police then alerted Tewksbury police of the accusation, who notified Tyngsboro police and Massachusetts State Police.

“Just disgusting,” said Jake Rood, who lived in the neighborhood. “I’m thankful that the kid that got tipped off said something. He ratted out his buddy, but at the same time he did the right thing.”

State troopers discovered a three by five section of floor that had been compromised, leading to the discovery of the remains, Ryan said.

“This is never the outcome we want in public safety, but we take solace in the fact that through the hard work of investigators a suspect is now in custody,” said Tyngsboro Police Chief Shaun Woods.

Sullivan is being held without bail. He is due back in court Tuesday morning.





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