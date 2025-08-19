REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rehoboth man is facing a murder charge in connection with a missing pregnant 18-year-old in Rehoboth after human remains were found, officials said.

The Bristol District Attorney’s Office says Gregory Groom, 22, is facing a murder charge in connection with the search for Kylee Monteiro, 18, who is 11 weeks pregnant and hasn’t been see in almost two weeks.

Officials say Groom is being held without bail and will be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.

Family members confirm with 7NEWS that a search in the area of County Street in Rehoboth is in connection to Monteiro’s disappearance.

Monteiro’s family has scheduled a candle-light vigil for Saturday at 7 p.m. at 401 Winthrop Street in Rehoboth

