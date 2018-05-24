SHARON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police teams looking for a 19-year-old man who has been missing since January have found what are believed to be human remains.

Police say there’s no positive identification of the remains yet.

Police on Wednesday were in the Sharon area searching for Austin Colson, last seen at his home in Royalton on Jan. 11. The remains were found in Norwich, about 20 miles away.

Colson is believed to have made plans to collect scrap metal that day. The following week, the utility trailer Colson was believed to have been using was found abandoned with a partial load of scrap metal on Downer Road in Sharon.

A number of unsuccessful searches were conducted over the winter and spring. Officials opted to resume search operations when the weather improved.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)