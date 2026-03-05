SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Human remains found in a pond in Shirley Wednesday have been identified as belonging to a 69-year-old man who had been living in Rockland, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Thursday.

Using finger print evidence, investigators were able to identify the remains as Peter Degan. Officials said Degan been living in a transitional house in Rockland after pleading guilty to drug charges. He was last seen in Rockland Friday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a group walking in the area of the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge called 911 after spotting what appeared to be a leg in the water. When officers arrived, they confirmed the presence of human remains. Dive teams searched the pond and said they found other body parts.

A preliminary investigation suggests foul play; officials said Degan’s body was found cut up.

“Those body parts, which appeared to all be from the same person, appear to also have clean cuts. That is, they were severed with apparently a very sharp, blunt force instrument,” said Ryan.

The District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact them.

