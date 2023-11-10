ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Rochester Thursday after workers at a local recycling facility found what appeared to be the body of a baby in recycling products, police said.

Rochester police in a statement on Facebook said dispatchers first received a 911 call from the facility on Cranberry Highway around 10:40 a.m.

Police said all processing at the facility was stopped while authorities including the Rochester Police Department, state police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner began investigating.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that the remains were that of a newborn infant and that they had arrived at the facility via a trash collection that had been shipped to Rochester for disposal.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Trooper David Wohler at 508-894-2648

Thursday’s discovery came seven months after a similar incident at the facility, when infant remains were found in April 2023.

Authorities later determined that based on where the trash receptacle had come from, the remains in that case likely came from Martha’s Vineyard.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

