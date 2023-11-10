ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Rochester Thursday after workers at a local recycling facility found what appeared to be the body of a baby in recycling products, police said.

Rochester police in a statement on Facebook said dispatchers first received a 911 call from the facility on Cranberry Highway around 10:40 a.m.

Police said all processing at the facility was stopped while authorities including the Rochester Police Department, state police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner began investigating.

There was no further information available as of Thursday night.

