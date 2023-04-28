An investigation is underway after the remains of either a fetus or a newborn were found at a regional recycling facility in Rochester, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said Friday.

The DA said the remains were found Thursday.

In his announcement, the DA said the infant’s mother “may live on, have ties to, or recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard.”

The DA asked for the public’s help identifying the remains, asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 508-790-5799.

