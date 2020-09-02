Remains of Fort Hood soldier returns to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The remains of a Fort Hood soldier who was found dead after disappearing for several days has returned home to Massachusetts.

Family and friends became emotional Tuesday night as the body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, of Brockton, arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

First responders and military members saluted the soldier while his casket was taken off the plane.

Fernandes was found dead on Aug. 25 more than 20 miles from the Army base.

He had previously been reported missing by Killeen and U.S. Army police on Aug. 19 after last being seen on Aug. 17.

Fernandes had reported that he was sexually assaulted by a superior and was subsequently transferred to another unit.

His family and local lawmakers are calling for a congressional investigation.

Fernandes’ death is one of many recently at Fort Hood.

On Tuesday, United States Army officials announced a new investigation into the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier at the base, according to a federal complaint.

She had been reported missing on April 22, and her remains were found July 1.

Army officials also said changes are being made in the leadership at Fort Hood, saying that a a new commander for the 1st Armored Division will be announced in the coming days.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt had previously been designated to lead the division.

He will remain at Fort Hood as the deputy commanding general for support for the remainder of the investigation into the base’s leadership as opposed to transferring to Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas, where he was supposed to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division.

